3 Teens Arrested After Racist, Antisemitic Graffiti Found in Weston

Three teens have been arrested in connection with multiple incidents of racist and antisemitic graffiti being spray painted in a Weston neighborhood last month.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the arrests of the three 16-year-olds at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"This is not a laughing matter," Tony told reporters. "We cannot afford to dismiss these threats."

Tony said the juveniles are facing felony charges, and that two are facing elevated hate crime charges.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities said at least three incidents were reported in October in the Weston Hills community.

One of the incidents happened during the Yom Kippur holiday on Oct 5, when hate messages were left outside the bathrooms at the golf course at Weston Hills and on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park.

A second incident happened on Oct. 25, when hateful messages were again left at the golf course bathrooms.

The third incident happened on October 30, when a swastika was spray painted on a speed limit sign, as well as a sign into the neighborhood and an electrical box.

A $15,000 reward was later offered for information leading to an arrest.