3 Teens Arrested For Multiple Burglaries in Fort Lauderdale

Three teens have been arrested after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to multiple burglaries reported early Saturday morning

FLPD says the incidents were reported near the 900 block of NE 4th Street, starting at approximately 3:50 a.m. regarding a group of males attempting to burglarize vehicles in the area.

In light of the information provided by the residents, a search effort ensued. FLPD Patrol officers, K9 officers and BSO Aviation worked to apprehend the three juvenile suspects, officials said.

The suspects — Frantz Petit Compere, 16, Torrence Grant, 14, John Davis, 15 — are all residents of Fort Lauderdale and are being charged with burglary, loitering and resisting without violence, according to police.

FLPD wants to thank the residents for their cooperation throughout this incident and reminds everyone that if they "see something, say something."

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.