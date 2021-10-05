3 Teens Arrested in Armed Robbery Spree in Miami-Dade and Broward: Police

Three teens are facing serious charges after police said they stole a car and went on an armed robbery spree in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Christopher R. Molina, 18, and two 16-year-olds were arrested on armed robbery and grand theft charges following a crime spree that began when they stole a Ford Explorer in Broward on Saturday, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

After stealing the Explorer, the teens pulled off several armed robberies in Plantation, Hialeah and south Miami-Dade, police said.

Several victims called 911 to report that two ski-masked passengers exited the SUV, pointed a firearm at them, stole their cellular phones and fled the area in the same vehicle, police said.

The SUV was found by the Miami-Dade Police Department's Robbery Intervention Detail, and the teens were inside, an arrest report said. All three were arrested.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been victimized by the teens to call the Miami-Dade Police Robbery Bureau at 305-471-2142.