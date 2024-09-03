3 teens arrested in Lauderdale Lakes robbery shooting that killed 16-year-old

Months after a 16-year-old and was killed and a 15-year-old was injured in a Lauderdale Lakes robbery turned shooting, three other teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly encounter, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened the night of May 20 in the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Ring footage showed the shooting unfold in the neighborhood, as one shooter appeared to pull out a gun and open fire near the entrance of a housing complex.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

When Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and fire rescue arrived, they found 16-year-old Amari Dreakford and the 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to local hospitals but Dreakford died from his injuries.

Detectives learned that Dreakford and two other 16-year-old males were driven to the location by 18-year-old Clovenson Alexandre.

Alexandre drove them there so that Dreakford could conduct a gun sale with a 15-year-old male, officials said.

During the transaction, Dreakford attempted to rob the 15-year-old with a loaded gun. A struggle ensued, and Dreakford was shot by the 15-year-old's friend, who was in the area waiting.

Following the attempted robbery turned shooting, Alexandre, the two passengers, the 15-year-old, and the 15-year-old's friend fled the shooting scene.

On Aug. 26, Alexandre and the two 16-year-old males were taken into custody on armed robbery charges in the events leading up to the shooting, officials said.

BSO officials said Tuesday that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and they're working with the Broward State Attorney’s Office for any potential prosecution.