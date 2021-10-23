3 Teens Arrested in Murder of Missing Miramar 18-Year-Old Days After Body Found

Three teens have been arrested in the killing of a Miramar 18-year-old whose body was found days after he'd been reported missing.

Miramar Police said Saturday that a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the killing of Dwight "DJ" Grant.

The teens are charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence, police said.

Family and friends believe a body that was found in the bushes near a Miramar apartment complex is a missing teen. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Grant, a senior at Miramar High School, had been reported missing by his family on Sunday.

His body was discovered on Tuesday near a Miramar apartment complex. Officers had been canvassing the area when they saw bloodstains that led them to discover the body in some bushes.

Detectives haven't said how or why Grant was killed, only that it was a homicide.

Police said surveillance cameras at the complex had captured a violent incident.