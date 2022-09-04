3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes

Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m.

BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and deputies located three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teens were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BSO.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene unit detectives were notified and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Stay with NBC 6 for further updates on this developing story.