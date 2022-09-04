Broward County

3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes

Three teens were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m.

BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and deputies located three teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teens were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BSO.

BSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene unit detectives were notified and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

