3 Things to Know as Closing Arguments Begin in Rapper Flo Rida's Lawsuit Against Celsius

Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday as platinum-selling rapper and South Florida native Flo Rida is suing energy-drink maker Celsius in a Broward County courtroom for millions in profits he claims to have earned in an endorsement deal.

The 43-year-old Miami native and his Hialeah-based company Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc. claims there was a breach of contract from the 2014 endorsement deal, saying the rapper signed the deal to serve to "globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand."

Here are the three things you need to know from the case:

What Does the Lawsuit Allege?

The rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, said Celsius asked him to be an ambassador and he was in it “for the long haul,” and then during the pandemic, he checked his deals.

“I got a chance to really sit back and check out all my business. And this one in particular, I checked it out,” the rapper told CNBC. “They were telling me that, you know, one of the products that I was endorsing, I wasn't selling. And then I got a chance to really look at it now, and I was doing more than well.”

He says his endorsement played a big role in the company’s success, especially when it first got started and each share was sold for less than a dollar. Shares are now sometimes around $100.

In the complaint filed back in May of 2021, Flo Rida’s team claims that even the top managers at the brand had recognized that his being involved in the brand “accelerated the introduction of the Celsius brand to millions around the world.”

How Did Celsius Respond?

The brand sent a statement to CNBC, saying it enjoyed working with the rapper years ago and it wishes him the best, but they are disappointed that he’s involved in this litigation.

What are the Possible Outcomes?

Flo Rida's attorney, John Uustal, said there’s around $75 million at stake. Flo Rida is seeking damages exceeding $30,000, exclusive of interest, attorney's fees and costs.