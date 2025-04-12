3 victims identified after being killed in Boca Raton plane crash: Police

Three victims who were killed after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton were identified on Saturday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as 81-year-old Robert Stark, 54-year-old Stephen Stark and 17-year-old Brooke Stark.

The crash happened on Friday morning in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport and Interstate 95.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, went down around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee International Airport.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle said the three people who were on the aircraft were killed and a man who was in a vehicle on the ground was injured. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Information from Flightradar24 revealed that the aircraft appeared to be circling in the air as it turned back around to Boca Raton Airport.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the NTSB and the investigation could take months.