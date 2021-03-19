3 Women Arrested in Robbery and Assault Caught on Camera at Florida Popeye's Drive-Thru

Three women who were caught on camera assaulting workers during a robbery at a Palm Beach County Popeye's drive-thru have been arrested, authorities said Friday.

The three women - Brianna Toombs, Chloe Hernandez and Joanna Ceidi - were arrested on robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault or battery charges, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sheriff's office released video earlier this week showing the altercation in the drive-thru of the fast food eatery in Lantana.

Officials said the three suspects and another woman were involved in a verbal argument with an employee.

During the argument, one of the women spit at the employee, officials said.

The footage shows all of the women getting out of their car and attacking the employee through the drive-thru window.

We #BUSTED three of the four suspects wanted for robbery with a weapon & burglary with assault/battery at Popeye’s in the 7000 block of Seacrest Blvd.



Ladies, welcome to Palm Beach County Jail! Sorry, our spicy chicken isn’t as good. pic.twitter.com/AkzE6Atq98 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 19, 2021

Officials said one of the women was able to reach into the window and grab cash from the register, before all four got back in their car and fled the area.

The three women arrested were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.