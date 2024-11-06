3 women shot in Miami: Police

Three women were shot early Wednesday in Miami, police said.

It happened at around 12:25 a.m. at 547 NW 19th Street, according to Miami police.

Units responded to three women shot. One of the victims was in critical condition, and the other two were stable, authorities said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.