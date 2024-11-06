Gun violence

3 women shot in Miami: Police

It happened at around 12:25 a.m. at 547 NW 19th Street, according to Miami police

By Briana Trujillo

Three women were shot early Wednesday in Miami, police said.

It happened at around 12:25 a.m. at 547 NW 19th Street, according to Miami police.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Units responded to three women shot. One of the victims was in critical condition, and the other two were stable, authorities said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us