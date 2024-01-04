3 workers hospitalized after 15-foot fall at Fort Lauderdale construction site

Three workers were rushed to the hospital after they fell from scaffolding at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site at 475 Southwest 27th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said when rescue workers responded they found they three injured workers.

Two were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts and were in serious condition while the third was hospitalized with minor injuries.

It's believed the workers, whose identities weren't released, fell from about 15 feet, officials said.

Officials said the workers fell from some scaffolding, but it was unknown how they fell or if there was a scaffolding failure.

The incident was reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for an investigation.