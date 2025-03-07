3 yachts catch fire on Miami River; videos show intense flames, emergency response

Three yachts were swallowed by fires caught on see-it-to-believe-it video early Friday after witnesses described a massive explosion in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fires on the Miami River prompted a huge emergency response in the 3200 block of Northwest North River Drive and sent billowing smoke into the air that could be seen from Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 30 units responded to the scene at 3:34 a.m. Fire crews fought flames and flare-ups by land and water, spraying foam on the yachts described as two 60-foot vessels and one 90-foot vessel.

After a few hours, one of the yachts sunk, and another was nearly entirely submerged. The third could be seen torched and gutted; its engine area appeared to be a problem spot, as flames would go out and then rekindle.

There have been no reports of injuries, the fire department said.

Authorities brought the fire under control by 6:30 a.m.

"The fire is now under control, but units remain on the scene to contain fuel runoff from the vessel and minimize the environmental impact of firefighting in the water," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. "MDFR utilizes specialized oil spill response equipment that entails an oil-absorbent boom. This strong mesh-like sleeve encases a highly absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen."

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.