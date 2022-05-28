3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Drowns in Homestead Pond

Miami-Dade police are investigating the fatal drowning of a toddler in a body of water behind his family home on Friday.

According to investigators, Homestead police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of NE 6th Street in reference to a missing child.

At the scene, units requested the assistance of the MDPD’s aviation unit, K-9 bloodhounds and fire rescue to search the area.

MDFR divers located the 3-year-old boy in a retention pond behind the family's residence and transported him to a local hospital.

Despite the life-saving efforts of both first responders and hospital medical staff, the toddler was pronounced dead at Homestead Hospital.

Police confirmed that the boy had autism and was non-verbal.

The circumstances leading to the child entering the water are still being investigated.