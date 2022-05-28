fatal drowning

3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Drowns in Homestead Pond

Miami-Dade fire rescue divers located the 3-year-old boy in a retention pond behind the family's residence and transported him to a local hospital

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the fatal drowning of a toddler in a body of water behind his family home on Friday.

According to investigators, Homestead police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of NE 6th Street in reference to a missing child.

At the scene, units requested the assistance of the MDPD’s aviation unit, K-9 bloodhounds and fire rescue to search the area.

MDFR divers located the 3-year-old boy in a retention pond behind the family's residence and transported him to a local hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Despite the life-saving efforts of both first responders and hospital medical staff, the toddler was pronounced dead at Homestead Hospital.

Police confirmed that the boy had autism and was non-verbal.

The circumstances leading to the child entering the water are still being investigated.

This article tagged under:

fatal drowningHomesteaddrowningchild drownshomestead pond
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us