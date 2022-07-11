3-Year-Old Dies After Being Found Inside Hot Car in Miami Gardens

A 3-year-old boy died after being found inside a vehicle parked at an education center in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:47 p.m. at the Lubavitch Education Center campus near the 700 block of NW 173rd Street.

Miami Gardens police units responded to the scene in reference to an unresponsive juvenile inside of a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

According to NBC 6 meteorologists say the day's heat index was 101 degrees and temperatures were at 92 degrees just before 4 p.m., around the time the child was found.

The Dean of Lubavitch Education Center, Rabbi Benzion Korf, released a statement saying in part: "We are beyond devastated that we experienced an accident on the Lubavitch Education Center (LEC) campus today involving a private vehicle, which resulted in the untimely passing of the 3-year-old son of two staff members."

"This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel," said Korf.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back with NBC 6 for details.