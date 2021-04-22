3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Out of Moving Car in Miami Gardens

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy who fell out of a moving car in Miami Gardens died from his injuries.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident happened Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Northwest 47th Avenue.

The boy somehow managed to release himself from his car seat and fell out of the moving car, police said.

He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said they're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.