Florida

3-year-old drowns in canal in Goulds

The child was initially reported missing, but when police arrived they found the toddler unresponsive in a canal, authorities say.

A 3-year-old boy drowned in a canal near a home in Goulds on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police said they found the toddler unresponsive in the canal near 11850 SW 212th St and immediately began to perform CPR.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also was present at the scene at transported the toddler in critical condition to the Baptist Homestead Hospital, where, unfortunately, the child succumbed to his injuries, the statement read.

