3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said.

Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said.

The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

Officials didn't release her identity.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.