3-Year-Old Girl Critical After Near-Drowning at Home in Cutler Bay

A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition after a near-drowning at a home in Cutler Bay Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said the girl had been rescued from a pool at a home in the 8300 block of Southwest 18th Terrace shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The girl was airlifted by Miami Fire Rescue to a local hospital where she was in critical condition.

No other information was immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.