Miami-Dade County

3-Year-Old Girl Critical After Near-Drowning at Home in Cutler Bay

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition after a near-drowning at a home in Cutler Bay Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said the girl had been rescued from a pool at a home in the 8300 block of Southwest 18th Terrace shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The girl was airlifted by Miami Fire Rescue to a local hospital where she was in critical condition.

No other information was immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.

