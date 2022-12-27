3-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death by Own Mother in North Miami Beach Apartment: Police

Police in North Miami Beach are investigating an early morning incident Tuesday in North Miami Beach where a young girl was killed by her own mother.

North Miami Beach Police said the incident took place at an apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street.

@myNMBPolice is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at 1051 NE 163 St. The victim is a young child and the suspect (mother) is in custody. The scene is still active. No PIO will be responding. Follow this account for updates. @CBSMiami @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022

Police said the 3-year-old victim, who was not identified, was stabbed to death by her mother. The mother later called 911 to report the incident.

The mother was taken into custody, according to police. Officials have not said what charges she will face.

