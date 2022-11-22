Miramar

3-Year-Old Nearly Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after she was found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Miramar, police said.

Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, Miramar Police said.

The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

