3-year-old stable after nearly drowning in Doral: Police

By NBC6

A 3-year-old girl was transported to the hospital Sunday morning after she nearly drowned in Doral, police said.

According to Doral Police, officers arrived at a community pool at 8245 NW 41 St. after receiving reports of an unresponsive child.

Once at the scene, officers located the child and administered CPR.

The child was then transported to Jackson Hospital West by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was later moved to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

What led up to the near-drowning is not known.

