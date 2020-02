A 3-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck by a car that veered into a parking lot following a crash in Homestead Friday.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 296th Street, and the toddler had been in a nearby parking lot, officials said.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital where their condition was unknown.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

