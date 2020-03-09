3 Young Weston Residents Killed in Palmetto Expressway Crash

The three people killed when a car crashed into trees off the Palmetto Expressway Sunday have been identified as three young residents of Weston.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of State Road 826 in the area of Northwest 58th Street when a black Volkswagen lost control and went off the roadway before crashing into trees, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Of the five people who were in the car, two were ejected and died at the scene, officials said. The third remained in the car but was also killed at the scene. The other two people in the car were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

FHP officials identified the victims as Shelley Eden Rapp, 20, and 21-year-olds Daniela Sofia Hernandez and Diego Alonso Ortiz, all residents of Weston.