Weston

3 Young Weston Residents Killed in Palmetto Expressway Crash

Of the five people who were in the car, two were ejected and died at the scene, officials said

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The three people killed when a car crashed into trees off the Palmetto Expressway Sunday have been identified as three young residents of Weston.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of State Road 826 in the area of Northwest 58th Street when a black Volkswagen lost control and went off the roadway before crashing into trees, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Of the five people who were in the car, two were ejected and died at the scene, officials said. The third remained in the car but was also killed at the scene. The other two people in the car were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Local

Florida 24 mins ago

Missing Child Alert Issued for 3 Florida Girls

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Coronavirus Scare Halts Cruise Docking, How to Buy the Healthiest Egg

FHP officials identified the victims as Shelley Eden Rapp, 20, and 21-year-olds Daniela Sofia Hernandez and Diego Alonso Ortiz, all residents of Weston.

This article tagged under:

WestonPalmetto Expressway
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us