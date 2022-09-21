30 Animals From Puerto Rico Brought to South Florida After Hurricane Fiona

30 cats and dogs are going to get a second chance at finding a forever home after they were brought to South Florida from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

The Humane Society of Broward County said the animals arrived late Tuesday night at Miami International Airport after being transported from a rescue group in San Juan.

"By taking in these animals, it helps free up space at the rescue for animals that may have been displaced by the hurricane and provides a small amount of relief to the staff and volunteers who take care of the animals there," HSBC Senior Vice President of Operations Mary Steffen said.

The animals, who will be given a chance to rest after the transport, will begin getting medical examinations Thursday and could be available for adoption as soon as this weekend.

