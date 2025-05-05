300 billboards go up across US to protest DOGE's cuts at national parks

A campaign to protest the Department of Government Efficiency is underway across the country and in South Florida on Monday.

Over 300 billboards will be placed across the country, including in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, to focus on DOGE's efforts to cut staffing and services at national parks.

Forty different cities will see these billboards over the four-week campaign.

Several nationwide protests were seen in the last few weeks aimed at criticizing Elon Musk and the Trump administration's policies.