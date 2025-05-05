South Florida

300 billboards go up across US to protest DOGE's cuts at national parks

Forty different cities will see these billboards over the four-week campaign

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A campaign to protest the Department of Government Efficiency is underway across the country and in South Florida on Monday.

Over 300 billboards will be placed across the country, including in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, to focus on DOGE's efforts to cut staffing and services at national parks.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Forty different cities will see these billboards over the four-week campaign.

Several nationwide protests were seen in the last few weeks aimed at criticizing Elon Musk and the Trump administration's policies.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

South Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us