Fort Lauderdale

33rd Annual Las Olas Art Festival Returns with New Social Distancing Protocols

The festival will host local and national artists on Las Olas Boulevard, where safety protocols are expected to be enhanced.

The 33rd annual Las Olas Art Festival is scheduled to return to Downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend with a new "socially-distanced art experience".

Following a round of successful outdoor festivals in other parts of the country, the festival's organizers - Howard Alan Events - announced it would host local and national artists on Las Olas Boulevard, where safety protocols are expected to be enhanced.

Some of the protocols include requiring attendees to wear masks at the festival, keeping exits and entrances one-way and having visitors reserve free time slots online.

Indianapolis - Georgia Janisse

The Las Olas Art Festival features fully vetted fine art and jewelry. The free outdoor event also gives visitors the opportunity to meet and converse with the artists from a safe distance.

The event will take place Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

