34-Year-Old Broward Man Youngest in County to Die From Coronavirus

The youngest person to die in Broward County from the coronavirus was just 34 years old.

Family members said Brandon Robinson went to the hospital last week, and never came back home.

“We couldn’t see him at the hospital and we found out just by calling in that he had passed,” said Craig Gates, Robinson’s brother.

Robinson passed away Tuesday. Before intubation, his last words in a family group text were, “Love you more.”

“It’s very hard because my brother, he died alone,” Gates said.

Robinson and his family were grieving the loss of their father who died a few months ago.

“It’s been a rough 2020 so far,” said Gates.

Now, Gates has two siblings who have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s just been surreal, like a nightmare you can’t wake up from,” he said.

Gates got tested Wednesday. He’s still waiting for the results.

“It’s no game,” he said. “It’s no joke. You got to take your health very seriously. You got to do everything that the news is telling you to do. Wash your hands because this is a silent killer. Like, we didn’t know.”

The family’s struggle in front of them now is figuring out how to pay for Robinson’s medical bills and burial.