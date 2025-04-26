Port St. Lucie

35-year-old man with knife fatally shot by officers in Port St. Lucie: Police

Police said 35-year-old Alexander Taylor was shot multiple times in the chest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital

Police officers in Port St. Lucie shot and killed a man who, they said, charged at them with a butcher knife.

The incident happened Friday afternoon when police were responding to a domestic violence call.

According to police, two officers got out of their patrol cars, walked around the corner and were confronted by a man running at them with a knife.

The man ignored commands to drop his weapon and that's when officers said they opened fire.

Police said 35-year-old Alexander Taylor was shot multiple times in the chest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, and the two officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

