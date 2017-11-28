A body was found within a burning car in North Lauderdale and law enforcement are looking for answers. NBC 6's Dan Krauth reports.

Authorities are searching for a third suspect in the killing of a man whose body was discovered in a burning car in a North Lauderdale park earlier this month.

Detectives believe 28-year-old Jeffrey D. Harrell participated in the killing of 27-year-old Darren Butler and is in the Miami area, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Two other people, 26-year-old Johntavis McCoe and 18-year-old Rougiena Deriveire, have been arrested on murder charges in the killing of Butler.

Butler's body was found the morning of Nov. 14 after firefighters responded to a car on fire at Bicentennial Park in the 6100 block of Kimberly Boulevard. After the fire was put out, firefighters and deputies discovered Butler's body in the car.

One witness said she heard several gunshots and a car squeal away just before the car went up in flames.

Authorities haven't revealed how Butler was killed or what connected McCoe and Deriveire to the case. Both are being held without bond, jail records showed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.