3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs

A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop.

Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.

Trae Butler, 18, and Richard Fowler, 20, were arrested soon after the armed robbery, but it took more than three months to track down Jean, court records show.

According to the arrest reports, Jean and Butler fired the shots while stealing two gold chains, a gold bracelet, and a gold watch worth an estimated $15,000.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North medical center at the time, and he survived his wounds, police said.

The victim’s name was redacted from court records.

Jean, Fowler, and Butler are each charged with attempted felony murder and armed robbery while wearing a mask, records show.

All three remain in the Broward County Jail without bond on the charges, and for possible immigration violations.