3rd arrest made in 2024 double murder on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood: BSO

A third suspect, accused in a 2024 double murder of a mother and her daughter on Florida's Turnpike, was arrested on Friday, deputies said.

Kamarri Sanders, 20, was charged with two counts of premeditated murder after deputies found him in Miami Gardens.

Two other men involved in the deaths of Beatrice Saintvil and 4-year-old Janelle Souffrant were arrested in December.

According to BSO, the fatal shooting of Saintvil and Souffrant happened on June 9 on the Turnpike northbound near Mile Marker 49, south of Hollywood Boulevard, where Florida Highway Patrol trappers found the two inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the scene, paramedics pronounced Souffrant deceased, while Saintvil was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

During their investigation, detectives identified two suspects, 28-year-old Antoine Harris and 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas.

On Dec. 20, Harris was located by deputies in Miami Gardens and he was taken into custody.

Thomas, on the other hand, was arrested in Georgia for an unrelated charge and will be extradited to Broward County.

The family said the mother and daughter were inseparable. They loved to dance and host holidays for everyone.

"She was a dancer, a party maker, she was a lover, the peacemaker of this house whenever something happened. She was the one who always bring us back together,” Librun said.