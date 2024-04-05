Caught on Camera

3rd arrest made in brazen $1.8 million jewelry heist at Hialeah Macy's

Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at Miami International Airport before he could board a flight to Cuba, police said

By Christian Colón

A third man has been arrested in connection with a brazen $1.8 million masked heist at a Macy's in Hialeah last year that was caught on camera.

Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at Miami International Airport before he could board a flight to Cuba, police said.

"Jose Solano, 34 years of age, was caught, he had done a very good job of evading police all this time, but day before yesterday he was on his way for a trip to Cuba when we received information he was on his way and we were able to pick him up at the airport," Hialeah Police spokesman Eddie Rodriguez said. "so now he has been arrested, he's facing very serious charges."

Those charges include burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief related to the burglary that happened on Feb. 10-11, 2023, at the Macy's at 1777 W. 49th Street.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage showed three suspects force their way into the store and rip an alarm off the wall shortly before midnight.

Hialeah Police

The trio returned around 1:37 a.m. and were caught on camera ransacking the store for more than three hours, the report said.

The thieves focused on the jewelry and fragrance sections, stealing more than $1.8 million worth of goods before leaving the store just before 5 a.m., the report said.

The break-in also caused around $20,000 in damages to the store, according to the report.

According to police, witnesses said they saw Solano putting on a mask before going into the Macy's.

Two other suspects, Javier De La Noval Lopez and Roberto Sanchez, were arrested last year on similar charges in the heist.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, Javier De La Noval Lopez and Roberto Sanchez

Solano was booked into a Miami-Dade jail Wednesday and later appeared before a judge, where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bond.

Records show Solano also faces charges in Broward after he and two other suspects were allegedly caught stealing around $50,000 worth of goods from a business two years ago.

