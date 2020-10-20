3rd Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Popular South Florida Pastor

A third suspect has been arrested in the September shooting that left a popular South Florida pastor dead.

Mikal Tavares-Norman, 20, has been arrested on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 10 shooting of Pastor Gregory Boyd, Miami-Dade Police officials said Tuesday.

Tavares-Norman was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

It's the third arrest in the killing of Boyd. Police had previously arrested 20-year-old Latravia Charm Bell and 31-year-old Nathaniel Bernard Robinson on similar charges in connection with the shooting.

Police said the suspects had opened fire in a crowded parking lot near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River.

Boyd, who was an innocent bystander, was struck by the gunfire and later died from his injuries.

Family and clergy members had been calling for justice for Boyd, who was known to many in the community and had served at New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries.

“I applaud the Miami-Dade Police Department and the prosecutors of the Gun Violence Initiative for their commitment and hard work in solving the shooting death of Reverend Gregory Boyd," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "This man of peace, the Pastor of the New Birth Harvest Outreach Church, was senselessly cut down in a hail of bullets. While the prosecution of these three accused killers will not undue the pain his family and his church congregation have suffered, it will help restore a sense justice to our community."