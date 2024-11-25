3rd Palm Beach deputy dies days after crash that killed 2 fellow motormen

A third Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy had died days after he and two other motorcycle deputies were struck by an SUV while on patrol.

Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz died Monday at the hospital from injuries he sustained in the Thursday morning crash.

Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller had died from their injuries Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our third motorman, Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, at 12:42 pm today. Despite his courageous fight, Deputy Diaz lost the battle due to the injuries sustained by the tragic crash that also claimed the lives of Cpl. Luis Paez and D/S Butch Waller," the department posted on X Monday. "Once again, we find ourselves mourning the loss of another hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting Palm Beach County."

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the trio of motormen was checking for speeders on Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari around 9 a.m. Thursday, when an SUV driver slammed into them while trying to avoid a slow-moving car.

Dashcam video, provided by a passing driver, showed the deputies standing on the shoulder, working on one of the motorcycles that wouldn’t start just minutes before the crash.

Two veteran Palm Beach County Sheriff's motorcycle deputies were killed and a third was fighting for his life after they were struck by a vehicle in a "horrific accident" Thursday morning, officials said. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

The driver of the SUV isn’t currently facing criminal charges. FHP is taking a closer look to investigate the crash, with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Diaz joined PBSO in 2004 and has been a member of its motor unit for over 10 years.

Waller served with distinction for over 18 years in PBSO's motor unit, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008.

Paez dedicated over 36 years of his life to law enforcement, beginning his career at PBSO in January 1988 as a corrections deputy before moving to Road Patrol, where he served as a motor deputy for more than 20 years.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (L to R) Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz

All three were also a part of President-elect Donald Trump's escort detail.

"We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow. Let us remember their courage and commitment to duty as we pledge to continue their legacy of service," PBSO posted on X. "To serve and protect was their oath—honoring them is our duty."