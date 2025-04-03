Miami-Dade County

3rd suspect arrested in $100K chicken cargo truck theft in Miami

At least 2 suspects are part of a major theft organization, authorities said

By Brian Hamacher

A third man has been charged in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer containing around $100,000 worth of poultry products in Miami last year, after he and another man were arrested in a separate tractor-trailer theft in Davie, authorities said.

Yoel Torres-Diaz, 42, and Carlos Acosta-Viera, 37, were arrested Wednesday on grand theft charges in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer worth $130,000 that happened in Davie on Tuesday.

According to arrest reports, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper found the tractor-trailer in Miami and watched as a black Hummer driven by Acosta-Viera arrived and Torres-Diaz got out of the passenger seat and started driving the tractor-trailer.

The two men were taken into custody a short time later.

Yoel Torres-Diaz and Carlos Acosta-Viera
Torres-Diaz is also facing charges of grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of cargo, and unlawful use of a communications device in the Sept. 15, 2024 theft of another tractor-trailer loaded with chicken.

the tractor-trailer was stolen near the driver's home in the area of Old State Road 9 and Northwest 155th Lane in Miami.

According to an arrest report, the driver said he'd been alerted by his sister that the truck, worth $60,000, and trailer, worth $80,000, were gone.

Inside was assorted frozen poultry valued at $100,000, the report said.

Two other men, Jorge Lyen Blanco-Diaz and Raul Bello, were arrested last year in connection with the theft.

Raul Bello and Jorge Lyen Blanco-Diaz
Torres-Diaz and Blanco-Diaz were identified as members of a major theft organization described as a "sophisticated criminal group" that profits from stolen goods, arrest reports said.

Torres-Diaz is also a suspect in a August 2022 theft case of a tractor-trailer loaded with lumber, while Blanco-Diaz is a suspect in another cargo theft case from September 2023 involving a truck and semi-trailer loaded with assorted meat products worth around $400,000, the reports said.

Torres-Diaz, of Miami, and Acosta-Viera, of Hialeah, were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

