3rd suspect in 2021 planned murder of Miramar teen sentenced to 40 years in prison

Months after two former high schoolers were sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to planning and carrying out the brutal murder of a Broward classmate back in 2021, a third student involved in the scheme also pled guilty.

Andre Clements, 20, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant.

Clements was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by lifetime probation.

During his court appearance, Clements apologized to those who were in the courtroom.

The judge presiding over the hearing was seen leaving the courtroom crying.

According to authorities, Christie Parisien and Jaslyn Smith, plotted with Clements to kill their Miramar High School classmate, Grant, because he allegedly hooked up with Clements' ex-girlfriend.

Grant was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2021, and his body was found two days later in some bushes at the Miramar apartment complex where he lived.

Authorities said he was stabbed with a knife and sword after he was lured into a stairwell at the complex.

The shocking murder was captured on surveillance footage and rocked the Miramar community.

In 2023, Clements' attorneys sought to have the case against him dropped on a technicality. They claimed prosecutors had failed to charge him correctly since in the indictment, Clements' name was only mentioned in the caption but not in the description below as the law requires.