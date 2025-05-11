3rd victim dies after 2-car crash in Largo kills 2 children, injures UM football player

A 78-year-old woman was identified Sunday as a third victim who died after a two-car crash near Tampa took the lives of two children and injured a Miami Hurricanes linebacker.
The victim was identified as 78-year-old Gail Price.
According to Lago Police, the crash happened Saturday night at Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road.
Police said Price was the driver of a Kia Soul that collided with a Dodge Durango that was driven by 20-year-old University of Miami football player Adarius Hayes.
A passenger who was inside the Kia was identified as 58-year-old Herbert Rivera, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The two children, a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old, died in the crash, police said.
Hayes was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were no signs of impairment from the drivers as their investigation into the crash continues.
No criminal charges have been filed.