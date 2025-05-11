3rd victim dies after 2-car crash in Largo kills 2 children, injures UM football player

A 78-year-old woman was identified Sunday as a third victim who died after a two-car crash near Tampa took the lives of two children and injured a Miami Hurricanes linebacker.

The victim was identified as 78-year-old Gail Price.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Lago Police, the crash happened Saturday night at Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road.

Police said Price was the driver of a Kia Soul that collided with a Dodge Durango that was driven by 20-year-old University of Miami football player Adarius Hayes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A passenger who was inside the Kia was identified as 58-year-old Herbert Rivera, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two children, a 10-year-old and a 4-year-old, died in the crash, police said.

Hayes was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no signs of impairment from the drivers as their investigation into the crash continues.

No criminal charges have been filed.