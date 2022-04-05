4 Adults in Custody After Reported Fight at Miami Central High School

Four adults were taken into police custody after a reported fight broke out at Miami Central Senior High School Tuesday.

Footage showed multiple officers responding to the school off Northwest 95th Street.

A number of people were seen being placed in handcuffs outside the school.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed people shouting and fists flying.

"I'm so traumatized," one student said. "These people came to Central and they really jumped me. Like, I was so scared."

The student claimed there was a false rumor about her being involved in a previous fight, causing the adults to attack her.

School district officials confirmed that four adults were taken into custody on the school campus. The adults weren't supposed to be on campus, officials said.

Witnesses said they saw adults and students fighting at the school.

No other information was immediately known.

