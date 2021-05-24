Broward County

4 Airlifted to Hospitals After Rollover Crash on Alligator Alley in Broward

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Four people were airlifted to local hospitals after a violent rollover crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Mile Marker 35.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said one man had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and was transported by air to a local hospital.

Three other patients were also taken by air to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

Footage showed one car completely flipped over on the highway, with another resting in the grass median. It appeared one lane of traffic was being let through.

The cause of the crash was also unknown.

