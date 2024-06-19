4 arrested, 1 sought in botched cosmetic surgery scheme in South Florida

Four people have been arrested and a fifth is being sought after police said cosmetic surgeries performed by non-licensed employees of a South Florida clinic left multiple people injured.

In a news release Tuesday, Port St. Lucie Police said their investigation began after they received complaints in May of 2022 that cosmetic surgical procedures were being conducted at Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging by a physician assistant rather than a licensed surgeon.

Detectives identified four different adult victims who had various cosmetic procedures performed on them between 2021 and 2022. They included "liposuction 360s," "Brazilian butt lifts with fat transfer," "tummy tucks," and "breast augmentations" that cost anywhere from $6,000 to $22,900.

All four patients suffered various complications, including necrotic skin that spread from the surgical sights, police said.

Some surgeries were performed by 51-year-old Adley DaSilva, who was only a physician assistant, police said.

DaSilva’s wife, 41-year-old Kiomy Quintiana, who holds no medical license in the United States, performed some procedures such as Botox injections and treated some of the surgical complications from DaSilva’s botched cosmetic surgeries, police said.

Dianne Linda Millan, a 52-year-old surgical technician, 74-year-old Fermal Lee Simpson, an anesthetist, and a fifth unnamed staffer also participated in the botched surgeries, police said.

Millan, Simpson and Quintana were arrested June 13 on one count of RICO – conduct of or participation in enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity. Quintana was also charged with one count of grand theft pursuant to a scheme to defraud, one count of organized fraud, and three counts of practice of medicine without a license.

DaSilva was arrested June 14 on one RICO count, four counts of aggravated battery causing great harm, one count of grand theft pursuant to a scheme to defraud, one count of organized fraud, and four counts of practice of medicine without a license.

The fifth employee is still at large, police said.

Cosmetica closed in 2023, but police said they're still looking for more possible victims.