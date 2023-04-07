4 Arrested After Teen Found Dancing at Adult Entertainment Club Near Orlando

Four people were arrested and are facing human trafficking charges after a teen girl was found dancing at an adult entertainment club near Orlando.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the four people from Flash Dancer - owner Willie Sierer, general manager Johnathan Johnson, assistant manager Kimberly Sinclair, and manager Paul Delvalle – allowed the unnamed teen to work as a dancer without proof of age, identification or the required entertainer’s license.

According to police, the teen was stopped after leaving the club in February 2021 because her car lights were out. She lied to the officers about her age because she had warrants, according to police.

Officers arrested the teen and later learned she had danced at two clubs in the area but never had a license to dance.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators also discovered seven prostitution advertisements with the teen’s phone number on it.

Sierer, who was not at his first court appearance this week due to a medical reason, called the trafficking allegations “sketchy” and said the teen got the job because club management "let it fall through the cracks."