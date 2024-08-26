4 arrested for allegedly trying to use fraudulent credit cards in cruise ship's casino

Four passengers on four-day cruise from Miami found themselves behind bars at the end of the trip after authorities said they tried to use fraudulent credit cards in the ship's casino.

According to arrest reports, the four suspects had been passengers on the MSC Magnifica, which left Miami on Aug. 19 on a trip with stops in the Bahamas.

During the trip, MSC security said the suspects had been attempting to "cash large amounts of money on board" by using fraudulent credit cards in the ship's casino to pay slot machines and other casino games, the reports said.

Security contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which found fraudulent activity related to the suspects' booking of the cruise and financial transactions while on board the ship, the reports said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Bahamian Customs and Border Protection were contacted and told to not allow the suspects to leave the ship and enter the Bahamas.

When the ship returned to PortMiami on Friday, the four suspects were taken into custody and booked into jail in Miami-Dade.

The reports said investigators found the suspects had registered three different credit cards during the cruise that were declined because they were fraudulent.

U.S. Customs searched the suspects' phones and found "numerous amounts of personal identifiable information" on the phones, the reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections L to R: Michael F Emmanuel, Tyrisha Delgado, Devin Jones and Quentin Marcellus Tuck

The suspects were identified as 35-year-old Michael F. Emmanuel and 38-year-old Tyrisha Delgado, both from the Boston area, and 28-year-old Devin Jones and 32-year-old Quentin Marcellus Tuck, both from the Beaumont, Texas area.

All four are charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. Emmanuel, Delgado and Jones are also charged with fraudulent use of identification.