4 Arrested for Armed Robbery at Hotel Where They Were Staying in Oakland Park

Four men are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at an Oakland Park hotel where they were all staying.

According to their arrest reports, Michael Dozier Jr., 19, Najee Bey, 20, Corey Young, 18, and Nathaniel Holmes, 20, were in a room at the Days Inn at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

They left the room about 9 p.m. Tuesday and jumped the victim. Three of them were punching the man while a fourth pointed a gun at him, demanding his black bookbag, the report stated.

BSO

They grabbed it from him. The bookbag contained about $150 and personal valuables, investigators said.

The hotel’s security cameras recorded portions of the armed robbery on video. Detectives found the foursome in a hotel room. The victim positively identified them all, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

They were arrested and remain in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.