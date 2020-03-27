coronavirus

4 BSO Deputies, 2 Coral Gables Cops Test Positive for Coronavirus

Four Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and two officers with the Coral Gables police Department have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday

13 MUERTOS CORONAVIRUS
Shutterstock

Four Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and two officers with the Coral Gables police Department have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday.

BSO officials said 207 deputies have had to self-isolate or self-monitor due to potential exposure to COVID-19. Of those 207, 83 have concluded the suggested isolation periods with no reported concerns.

The four deputies who tested positive are recuperating and have been isolated, officials said.

Local

coronavirus 14 mins ago

‘Everybody Loved Him’: Man From North Miami Dies of Coronavirus

South Florida 3 hours ago

Tri-Rail Adjusts Schedules, Suspends Fees Amid Growing Coronavirus Pandemic

In Coral Gables, Chief Edward Hudak said the two officers were in isolation prior to receiving the positive results.

"I am in contact with our officers daily and they are in good spirits while on the mend from this virus," Hudak said in a statement.

"The Coral Gables Police Department is following CDC guidelines and continuing to screen all members of our Police Department and staff every day they come to duty,."

More than 400 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Florida Friday for a total of 2,900, as the state's death toll increased to 34 and Miami-Dade had its first COVID-19-related death.

Of the 2,900 cases, 763 were in Miami-Dade and 614 were in Broward, according to the figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Of the 416 new cases reported Friday, 210 were from the two counties.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoral Gablescoronavirus outbreakCoral Gables Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us