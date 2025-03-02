4 dead, 1 hospitalized after 2-car crash in Orange County: FHP

An investigation is underway in Orange County after four people were killed in a two-car crash Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Central Parkway east of Whitley Place.

According to troopers, before the crash happened, a 2024 Toyota Camry and a 2024 BMV M2 were driving above the speed limit when the BMV tried to overtake the other vehicle by changing from the outside lane to the inside lane.

The driver of the BMV then tried to move back into the outside lane but he hit the left front side of the Toyota with the rear of his car, troopers said.

After hitting the car, both vehicles ran off the roadway and onto a shoulder causing the Toyota to hit a light pole before crashing into several trees, which caused a passenger who sat in the back to be ejected from the car.

The BMW also crashed into several trees.

Once crews arrived at the crash site, a passenger who sat in the front of the Toyota and the driver of the BMV were both pronounced dead, troopers said.

Two passengers, the one who was ejected from the Toyota and a passenger who was in the BMV, were both transported to Orlando Health Dr. Phillips Hospital, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is alive.

FHP has not released the names of the deceased.