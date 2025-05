Four people were displaced from their Little Havana apartment after it caught on fire Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident happened at 153 NE 60th St.

Video captured at the scene appeared to show a window that was charred by the fire.

Details remain limited on how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.