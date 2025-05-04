4 displaced after home in Little Haiti catches on fire

Four people were displaced from their Little Haiti home after it caught on fire Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the incident happened at 153 NE 60th St.

Video taken early Sunday morning shows smoke blowing from the home as firefighters went inside with equipment as neighbors watched nearby.

Hours later, the charred remains were left behind, as well as windows that were smashed and the roof covered in ash and soot.

NBC6 spoke with one of the homeowners off camera who said nobody was home at the time of the fire.

They’re now left picking up the pieces.

"I feel terrible for the people who have lost their home," Miloura Pierre said.

Pierre said she heard the sirens and watched first responders from her window.

"I hope they go back to their feet because I feel very bad for what happened," she said.

Miami Fire Rescue said the four people who were living at the home are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

In the meantime, the family will be staying with friends.

Details remain limited on how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.