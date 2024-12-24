4 displaced by fire in Hammocks: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, authorities said.

It was 7:46 a.m. when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) said a dozen units responded to a kitchen fire near the 15300 block of SW 106th Terrace at Hammock Trails development, according to the fire department and the Red Cross.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of an apartment, MDFR said.

One person was assessed at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department. Four people total were impacted, and were being assisted by the Red Cross, the organization said.

"Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack and placed the fire under control. Crews remained on scene to monitor and extinguish hot spots, while ventilation was established to clear the smoke," MDFR said.

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation, but MDFR Chief of Staff/PIO Erika Benitez offered advice for preventing a kitchen fire.

"Safety is the best recipe to protect yourself and others from fire," she said. "If you experience a burn emergency, call 911, immediately. Remember to cool down the burned area by running cool water on top of the area. Remove your rings or any tight items. Never use butter, toothpaste or ice on the burn."

MDFR also shared the following kitchen fire safety tips: