4 displaced by fire in Hammocks: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, authorities said.
It was 7:46 a.m. when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) said a dozen units responded to a kitchen fire near the 15300 block of SW 106th Terrace at Hammock Trails development, according to the fire department and the Red Cross.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of an apartment, MDFR said.
One person was assessed at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department. Four people total were impacted, and were being assisted by the Red Cross, the organization said.
"Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack and placed the fire under control. Crews remained on scene to monitor and extinguish hot spots, while ventilation was established to clear the smoke," MDFR said.
The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation, but MDFR Chief of Staff/PIO Erika Benitez offered advice for preventing a kitchen fire.
"Safety is the best recipe to protect yourself and others from fire," she said. "If you experience a burn emergency, call 911, immediately. Remember to cool down the burned area by running cool water on top of the area. Remove your rings or any tight items. Never use butter, toothpaste or ice on the burn."
MDFR also shared the following kitchen fire safety tips:
- Do not leave any cooking unattended. Be sure to set a timer to remind you that you're cooking. Statistics show this is the number one cause of house fires in the nation.
- Make sure the dishes you use in the microwave, standard oven and dishwasher are marked that they are safe for that use. Even in the dishwasher, a non-approved plate can cause a fire.
- Keep children and pets away from the stove and meal prep areas. The stove will be hot, and kids and pets should stay at least three (3) feet away.
- Make sure children stay away from hot foods and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, coffee or tea could cause serious burns.
- Prevent burns and injuries by turning pot handles and any cooking utensils away from the stove’s edge.
- Always keep an ABC-rated home fire extinguisher nearby in case of a fire emergency.