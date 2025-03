Four people were transported to the hospital after a two-car crash on the Palmetto Expressway Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, where one vehicle was on the exit ramp on Southwest 8th Street facing oncoming traffic.

MDFR said one patient was extricated from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Three patients were transported to the West Trauma Center and one adult was transported to a local area hospital.

This is a developing story.