4 Hospitalized After Medical Emergency at Fort Lauderdale Home: BSO

Police are investigating a late night incident Sunday at a home in Fort Lauderdale that landed four men in the hospital.

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the area near the intersection of Davie Boulevard and U.S. 441.

Officials said two men were not breathing at the scene and were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two other men were also hospitalized after having shortness of breath.

Police did not release the identities of the victims, only saying they were between the ages of 20 and 40 and that the apartment was likely not a rental unit.

Hazamt teams took air samples, but no dangerous narcotics were detected.

